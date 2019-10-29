Vehicle dealer unveils new truck

DT Dobie unveils the latest Mercedes-Benz Actros prime mover truck with a pyrotechnic display.

DT Dobie is banking on a new model of the Actros truck to grow its business. Executive Chairman Zarak Khan said the selling point of the new prime mover is performance and fuel efficiency, with consumption having been reduced by four per cent.He said Mercedes-Benz trucks played a significant part of the dealer’s business due to their reputation for reliability, long life and value for money. “It is no surprise that the Actros has been the best seller in the Kenya prime mover segment for six years,” said Mr Khan.

