Scare as Silverstone Airplane loses rear tyre during takeoff
Uasin Gishu Police Commander Johnstone Ipara said they received a distress call at around 9.30am from their counterparts in Lodwar, informing them that one of the plane's wheels had fallen off. "We immediately assembled a multi-agency response team and rushed to Eldoret International Airport. We laud the pilot for navigating the plane professionally despite the panic to ensure all those on board came out safe," Mr Ipara said. The incident comes barely two weeks after another plane operated by Silverstone Air crashed at Wilson Airport shortly after takeoff. The plane was leaving Nairobi for Lamu on October 11 when it skidded off the runway. Yesterday, after the incident, several Kenyans took to social media to raise pertinent issues concerning the airline's safety standards.
