The county government has launched the construction of a Sh110 million milk processing plant at Tumbeni in Malava.Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Friday presided over official launch of the factory, which will stand on eight acres. The county chief said the project failed to take off in the past due to delayed process of identifying a strategic location and investor. “Investors insisted on conducting a feasibility study to ascertain the viability of the project before they could buy into it,” Oparanya said.

Oparanya has been fighting claims that his administration had abandoned plans to establish the milk plant. The project failed to take off even after it was allocated Sh50 million in the 2018/19 financial year. But the governor said all projects initiated by the county government, including the multi-million milk plant, will be completed as planned.

According to Oparanya, the factory will produce both fresh and fermented milk and related products once operational.

