Governor Oparanya launch Sh110 dairy plant project
SEE ALSO :Governor protests low milk prices being offered by companiesOparanya has been fighting claims that his administration had abandoned plans to establish the milk plant. The project failed to take off even after it was allocated Sh50 million in the 2018/19 financial year. But the governor said all projects initiated by the county government, including the multi-million milk plant, will be completed as planned.
According to Oparanya, the factory will produce both fresh and fermented milk and related products once operational.
