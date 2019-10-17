Mobile firm sponsored the first Africa-China internet economy summit

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi at the mobile internet economy summit in Nairobi. [Photo Courtesy]

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi graced the first mobile internet economy summit between Africa and China that took place from on October 15 to 16 in Nairobi.The Chinese mobile firm, Tecno, was among the three sponsors of the summit that saw over 200 representatives from top organizations in the field of technology and telecommunications converge to explore the milestones of internet connection in Africa. Google, Facebook and telecommunication giants Safaricom and MTN were among the top tech firms present at the summit. Tecno firm which has been involved in the African market promised to improve its mobile internet product for faster access.

"With the digitalization and modernization of Africa, Tecno will keep providing users with smart, smooth, simple smartphone devices and mobile internet services,” said Stephen Ha, General Manager of Tecno. It emerged from the summit that the number of mobile Internet users in Africa is growing rapidly with the total number of mobile users in Sub Saharan Africa projected to increase to more than 600 million by the year 2025. This is according to a report released by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association GSMA in July terming the region the fastest-growing number of users accessing the internet in the world.

The increase of users impacts on the development model of mobile Internet technology in Africa and the partnership of innovation team with china aims at bringing forth new ideas in the localization of mobile Internet products, operations, and strategies in Africa. According to TECNO, its customized intelligent terminal operating system HiOS is more suitable for smartphone users in Africa which helps to build a mobile Internet ecological chain for the continent.

Similarly, TECNO through its in-depth partnerships with internet applications popular with African mobile users has actively introduced external high-quality resources like music streaming, download services, online reading, and mobile payment. Principal Secretary of ICT, Jerome Ochieng, Ambassador of the P.R.C to Kenya, Wu Peng, Chairman of China-Africa Fund for Industrial Cooperation also graced the summit.

