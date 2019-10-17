County to build 2,000 affordable houses for the poor by 2022

The Murang’a County Government plans to build 2,000 houses by 2022 for poor residents.The county’s executive committee member for Lands, Planning and Housing Sarah Masaki said they would create a rotational fund for this. She said the fund would set up two-bedroom houses costing as low as Sh100,000 per unit through low cost technologies. She was speaking at the two-day Fahari Homes Expo in Thika at the weekend. Ms Masaki said the would be house owners will contribute land and labour while the county provides the seed capital for the revolving fund and technology to be used.

The beneficiaries of the houses would be expected to repay the money in a long term repayment plan. She said they were ready to work with Public Private Partnerships and philanthropic organisations towards the initiative.

