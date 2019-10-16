Airtel responds as subscribers suffer network outage

Airtel Kenya subscribers were on Wednesday morning hit by network outage that disrupted calls and SMS services.The company in a statement confirmed the disruption assuring subscribers that it is working on restoring voice and message services. “We are currently having some technical challenges with our network. Due to this, data and call services will be intermittent. However, data services are available,” read part of the statement by Airtel Kenya.

The telco’s official communication came after subscribers took to social media to express their disappointment on the outage that began on Tuesday night.

