Out of the self-improvement books I have read, and they are many, I have picked enough entrepreneurial lessons to last me to a lifetime.However, regardless of the lesson derived from whatever story read, one thing comes out clearly: That a large part of success is putting in the time, even a little, each day. It is what other people call consistency. Take Warren Buffett for instance. He is known as an investment guru. But unknown to most, his prowess in investment is not by luck.

He is famed for his discipline and the hours he spends studying financial statements of potential investment targets. At this point, you might be thinking that the odds are against you, for you were not born with a knack for investment. Fret not. The good news is that your lack of a natural gift is irrelevant — talent has little to do with greatness.

You can make yourself into any number of things, you can even make yourself great. Don’t underestimate how much time and discipline contribute to your success.

Success lies in the consistent effort you put into your work.

