Relief for tycoon in tax case

Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki. [Photo: Courtesy]

A court has stopped the Government from seizing all movable assets belonging to billionaire Humphrey Kariuki, pending conclusion of an investigation by Directorate of Criminal Investigations.Milimani Resident Magistrate Caroline Nzibe yesterday allowed an application by Kariuki, Africa Spirits Limited and Wow Beverages Limited, arguing that orders issued against them on August 9, have the effect of shutting down, crippling and ruining the operations of Wow Beverages Limited. Chief Inspector Peter Oruko had been given orders to search buildings, ships, aircraft's (PC12 ZS-TDL and Bombardier T7-DNK, vehicles, companies and boxes belonging to Kariuki and the two companies. The petitioners argued that the court erred in granting permanent orders to seize, restrain, detain and freeze the properties without hearing the parties affected by the order.

Kariuki and other directors of Wow Beverages Limited face Sh41.5 billion tax evasion charges. Hearing will be on August 21.

