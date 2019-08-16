MPs seek an end to KPC woes

Kenya Pipeline Company MD Hudson Andambi when he appeared before the Senate Energy Committee. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is set to undergo more scrutiny as Parliament embarks on an investigation that is expected to shed light on the unending woes at the State firm.Assembly’s Committee on Energy said yesterday that the findings of the fresh probe would inform recommendations on how to go about improving governance at KPC. Key areas that have piqued the interest of MPs is the oil leak on the new pipeline at Kiboko, Makueni County in March and siphoning of petroleum products at Mlolongo, Machakos County, that was discovered in July. The company has for more than a decade experienced a high turnover of managing directors, with almost all of them leaving over unceremonious allegations of irregular dealings, the latest being Joe Sang who is currently battling graft charges.

“In the recent past, the company has been reported in negative light with regard to the management of its affairs, frequent and unexplained spillages, loss of petroleum products and managerial conflicts which do not conform to accepted principles of corporate governance,” said the National Assembly in a public notice. KPC said it supported the inquiry, noting that it had been “subjected to unfair public sentiment”.

