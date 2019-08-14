Safaricom employee charged with Sh45,600 theft

Safaricom employee Peter Odhiambo when he appeared before Nairobi’s Milimani court to face charges of accessing and stealing Sh45,600 from Janet Khaniri’s (deceased) M-Pesa account. [George Njunge, Standard]

An employee of Safaricom has been charged with stealing Sh45,600 from a dead client’s M-Pesa account.Peter Odhiambo allegedly accessed Janet Khaniri’s Safaricom line and stole Sh45,600 on July 26 in her M-Pesa account. He was arraigned at a Milimani court yesterday jointly charged with others not before court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the prosecution did not object to his release on bond.His lawyer Kenneth Munaawa argued that he had a similar charge in another court. “Your honour, I don’t understand why the prosecution is bringing this case in piecemeal. We have another matter similar to this one. It is confusing,” the lawyer told Milimani Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku. Munaawa further applied to be furnished with the charge sheet and all documentary evidence the prosecution will use in the case. The lawyer further appealed for favourable bond terms, saying Odhiambo has a young family which could suffer if he is remanded in custody since he is the sole bread winner. The magistrate released Odhiambo on a bond of Sh200,000 with an alternative of Sh100,000 cash bail. The case will be heard on September 23.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.