CS Yattani urges taxman to foster collaborations

Labour CS Ukur Yattani in Nairobi on April 29, 2018. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has urged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to increase its collaboration with other State agencies.Yattani said this would help the taxman achieve its mandate and enhance revenue collection. The CS, who was accompanied by Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia, made the remarks on Saturday when they met the KRA team led by the board chairman Francis Muthaura, Commissioner-General Githii Mburu and other KRA top managers in Nairobi. The meeting was the first working retreat meant to form the basis of KRA-National Treasury planning on tax collection. CS Yattani affirmed his support to equip KRA to deliver on its tax collection mandate. The taxman, in turn, promised to collaborate with other agencies in positioning Kenya as the economic hub of East Africa through favourable tax policies. Of interest to KRA, Muthaura said, is the simplification of tax through predictable policies that are easy to comply with. He said the National Treasury should focus on customs policies that will enable the country to compete with its peers favourably. KRA also sought Judicial support, with Muthaura noting that cases involving the taxman are of national importance since a majority of them deal with tax evasion, illicit trade and contraband.

