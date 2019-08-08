After Garden City carport, firms to power Abuja mall with solar
SEE ALSO :State’s clean energy drive gets Sh4.7b WB boostAt the same time, Actis announced last week that they have acquired BioTherm Energy (BioTherm) – a South Africa-based, pan-African renewable energy businesses – from Denham Capital, a global private equity firm. This transaction follows Actis’ recent acquisition of Kipeto Energy, Kenya’s second largest wind power project, which it brought to financial close late last year. Actis is the largest private capital investment firm in Africa, the largest private capital real estate investor in Africa, and one of the world’s largest renewables investors. It has US$3.4 billion (Sh 351 billion) of assets under management on the continent, and spread across real estate, private equity investments, energy and infrastructure. “To date, Actis has invested US$1.1bn through 5.2 GW in the African energy sector,” said the statement announcing the deal.
