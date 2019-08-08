Brothers invent non-rechargeable security electric fence system

Richard Ambani (right) and his brother Christopher Ndunga showing how their invention generates power for different electronic equipment. Their innovation can charge laptops, phones, power refrigerators and can also be used to generate power for electronic fences. [Mumo Munuve/Standard]

Richard Ambani and Christopher Ndunga are at it again with an invention, which if adopted could change the lives of many Kenyans for the better.The duo has invented an improvised electric fence of over 18, 000 volts and 32.4 joules. This is not your common electric fence as it can supply power to up to 170 hectares. Unlike the common electric fences, this one, which has been put together from various electronics does not give an indication when it is on or off, making it difficult for intruders to sneak through. The invention can also generate power even when off such that in the event someone intrudes into the compound the currents generated is still able to shock.

“This is completely different from the electric fences people erect, in that, it charges itself. It doesn’t need energy from any source-not even the sun. The machine generates its own energy and can run a lot of electronic appliances at once,” says Ambani. According to the two brothers, their main aim when coming up with this innovation was to prove that resistors used in electronic materials can produce renewable energy. The idea was born when they travelled to northern Kenya where cattle rustling is rampant. They established that the cattle theft happened mostly under the cover of darkness where raiders takeadvantage of the area’s poor power coverage. They say they thought of ways they could generate power for the less fortunate as well as come up with a devise that would secure homesteads. While the device was intended made for security purposes, it can be also used to charge various electronic devices like phones and laptops and a refrigerator.

The machine can also be used for lighting as it has slot for direct current that has up to 24 volts that can accommodate bulbs. “One advantage of the machine is its durability since it can generate power for over 15 years,” the duo tells Hashtag. The new electric fence is also much cheaper as the only cost incurred is the purchase cost. The machine is also not affected by weather and there are no power shortages. “Assembling various electronics parts to come with this devise was an expensive venture that involved innumerable research and testing lasting two years. We had to ensure that what we are bringing to the society is safe to use,” the two inventors say. Ambani, 22, who was orphaned at an early age, says the lack of basic needs coupled with other challenges while growing up did not deter his childhood dream of making a memorable mark in history.

The jovial Form 4 leaver is full of optimism that he will soon realise his dream since his latest project has begun receiving attention. Juba Children’s Home in South Sudan, for instance, has already installed the system. The brothers call on the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation to embrace their idea by putting the innovation to series of research and tests to ensure that it conforms to the standards and guidelines as dictated in the Science, Technology and Innovation Act 2013. The duo’s inspirational story shows the power of positive thinking, hard work and faith in oneself. It is a testimony of how young people can make themselves useful to the society even when all odds are stacked against them.

