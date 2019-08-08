Apple under investigation for unfair competition in Russia

The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019 [PHOTO, REUTERS]

Apple is under investigation in Russia following a complaint from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab and may be abusing its dominant position in smartphone apps, Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday.Watchdog FAS said it was investigating why a new version of Kaspersky Lab’s Safe Kids application had not been updated on the Apple operating system, resulting in a significant loss in functionality for the app. It said Apple had released an updated version of its own app, Screen Time, which had similar functions to the Kaspersky program.

