NilePay mobile money launches in South Sudan to widen financial inclusion

NilePay PLC has partnered with Zain South Sudan to launch the first licensed mobile money service in South Sudan dubbed NilePay Mobile Money. The partnership is geared towards eliminating significant barriers that have hindered consumers in the country from taking full advantage of global eCommerce.“NilePay Mobile Service’s partnership with Zain South Sudan is part of the company’s long-term strategy to enable eCommerce and digitize financial services across the country,” said Darius Mobe, Director, NilePay Mobile Money. NilePay Mobile Money, named after the famous River Nile that straddles the Republic of South Sudan intends to offer the active 2 million, mobile users, a versatile and secure mobile payment solution, that is easy to scale and provides a seamless customer experience. Most people in South Sudan's capital have been relying on unlicensed mobile operators to transfer cash through other mobile money platforms . “We are exc?ted to have partnered with NilePay PLC to br?ng the mobile wallet services to the South Sudan market, which makes it more convenient and secure for users to withdraw and deposit money to their accounts while participating in the digital economy,” says Eng. Magdi Taha, CEO, Zain South Sudan. Worldwide, almost 700 million people have registered mobile money accounts, transacting an average of $1 billion (Sh103 billion) a-day. However, about 2 billion people lack access to basic financial services, meaning they miss out on the advantages that mobile money provides. Mobile money has enabled Africa to leapfrog to a position where it is alongside if not ahead of the developed world in terms of Fintech. South Sudan’s 8-year-old economy has hopped on the bandwagon as the interoperability of mobile money services movement grows. “Connected customers present a tremendous opportunity that more than a dozen mobile money markets in the world are already seizing through interoperability. When digital finance is unencumbered, people are empowered. The move to introduce mobile money payments is part of our strategy to bring the benefits of electronic payments to the people of South Sudan,” added Asha Marie, Director, NilePay Mobile Money.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.