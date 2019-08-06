Sewerage projects for fast growing market underway

Plans are at advanced stage to construct sewerage plants in two major towns in Murang’a. Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Joseph Wairagu said the Government will fund sewerage programmes for Kenol and Kandara towns following a feasibility study. Speaking in Kandara, Wairagu said other markets of Kiria-ini and Kangema have also been marked to benefit with sanitation projects without disclosing the costs. Kenol and Kandara are fast growing centres following their closeness to Nairobi and Thika towns. Athi Water Service Board (AWSB), he added, was supporting the community's water projects following decision to channel Murang'a's waters to Nairobi. He assured Siranga water dam will be rehabilitated and Kandara water bulk allocated Sh100 million to increase supply. “Am appealing to all stakeholders to work with Ministry of Water to ensure there will be 100 per cent distribution coverage,” said The PS. AWSB Chief Executive Officer Thuita Mwangi said they have hired a consultancy firm to develop Murang’a County Water Master Plan set to move the supply to 100 per cent from the current 30 per cent. The board has financed abstraction of 140,000 cubic metres of water from rivers Irati, Maragua and Gikigie daily. This comes as bore holes have dried up in the lower parts of the county.

