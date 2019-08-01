Butcher arraigned in court over stock theft
SEE ALSO :Mutua shuts down Naivas butchery sections over unfit additivesHe was faced with an alternative count of handling stolen stock. The court heard that on August 1, 2019 within Ol Kalou town in Nyandarua County, he was found transporting the seven animals in a pick-up knowingly that they were stolen property. The court was further told that police laid a trap at an abattoir located at Vatican area in Ol Kalou after the farmer reported to them that his animals had been stolen. The suspect had escaped on foot on seeing police officers and abandoned the animals together with the vehicle but would later be arrested in Ol Kalou town and taken to Ol Kalou police station where charges were preferred against him. The case will be heard on October 22, this year.
