Butcher arraigned in court over stock theft

A prominent Ol Kalou butcher who is said to be behind several cases of livestock theft in Nyandarua County has been charged in a Nyahururu court.James Ng’ang’a Mwangi denied the charges of stealing seven sheep when he appeared before Resident Magistrate Cynthia Muhoro. He was released on Sh100,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount or Sh50, 000 cash bail. The proprietor of Kirinyaga butcheries in Ol Kalou and Ol Joro Orok towns was charged that on August 1, 2019 he stole seven sheep belonging to a farmer, Mr Joseph Thiongo worth Sh38,000.

He was faced with an alternative count of handling stolen stock. The court heard that on August 1, 2019 within Ol Kalou town in Nyandarua County, he was found transporting the seven animals in a pick-up knowingly that they were stolen property. The court was further told that police laid a trap at an abattoir located at Vatican area in Ol Kalou after the farmer reported to them that his animals had been stolen. The suspect had escaped on foot on seeing police officers and abandoned the animals together with the vehicle but would later be arrested in Ol Kalou town and taken to Ol Kalou police station where charges were preferred against him. The case will be heard on October 22, this year.

