Apple takes lion's share of tablet market in Q2: report
Amazon.com, which has been focusing on the low end of the market, enjoyed a rapid year-on-year growth of 46.3 percent in shipments in the second quarter, as it geared up for Prime Day in July. It ranked fourth with a market share of 7.4 percent. Lenovo rounded out the top five with a 5.8 percent share, although its shipments fell 6.9 percent year on year. It did however manage reasonable growth in mature markets such as the United States, Western Europe and Japan. The IDC, founded in 1964, is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events in information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets.
