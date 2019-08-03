Nissan, Renault eye restructuring for Fiat merger: report
SEE ALSO :Nissan to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide: reportNissan controls 15 percent and has no voting rights in Renault, which is also part-owned by the French government. A rebalanced relationship would help ease some of the tensions between the two automakers and relieve Nissan's reluctance to back the merger with FCA, the paper said. A draft agreement on restructuring the relationship could come as early as September, the Journal reported, citing an email from July. Any agreement would need the green-light of the French state, which owns 15 percent of Renault. That approval isn't a given: French President Emmanuel Macron said in late June that he wouldn't consider any changes to the two companies' structure.
SEE ALSO :Nissan job fears as company set to axe 10,000 postsThat same month, Nissan shareholders approved an overhaul intended to strengthen governance at the automaker after former boss Carlos Ghosn was arrested on multiple financial misconduct charges. Nissan declined to comment to AFP. Renault did not respond to a request for comment.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.