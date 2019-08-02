Kenya Forest makes staff changes as it steps up conservation efforts

The Kenya Forest Service has made changes affecting a number of its staff in a move aimed at strengthening conservation efforts around the country.A memo signed by Chief Conservator of Forest Julius Kamau indicates over 50 senior officers affected and required to take new roles with immediate effect. “The following deployments have been approved and should be implemented with immediate effect,” reads the memo At the headquarter, Jerome Mwanzia Mutemba currently the assistant chief conservator of forests has been confirmed as the project manager green zones development project while Simon Kimani Wahome currently head of conservancy Coast moves and takes over as head of conservancy area coordination.

Hussein Maalim Noor, assistant chief conservator of forests currently head of farm forestry is confirmed as project manager for the national tree planting campaign project. At the conservancy, Francis Kariuki will be the head of conservancy in Nairobi replacing Samuel Ihure deployed as head of conservancy central highlands. Jim Okuto has been deployed as head of Western conservancy while George Ndungu will act as the head of Mau conservancy. Andrew Cheruiyot deployed as head of the coast conservancy while John Mukora will head the Ewaso North conservancy. Peter Kioko, Jafferson Mwalaa, James Omare, Ann Nyaoke, Francis Misonge, have been deployed to Kajiado, Makueni, Tana River, Bomet, Nakuru Counties to take over as ecosystem conservators.. Jenipher Wamalwa currently ecosystem conservator Nyandarua County moves to North Rift conservancy as officer-in-charge of forest management and advisory services at the head of the conservancy office. Stephen Karega, Samuel Mukundu move to Nyandarua and Laikipia respectively as ecosystem conservators.

Chief Conservator Mr Julius Kamau (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Others affected in the changes include forest station managers and officers’ in-charge of programs at the head of conservancy and ecosystem conservator’s offices.Meanwhile, the Chief Conservator of Forests Mr Julius Kamau has urged forest adjacent communities to embrace forest conservation and a tree planting culture to eradicate climate adversity. He made the call during a tour of South West Mau Forest Ecosystem to assess the rehabilitation of degraded forests in Bomet County. The CCF reassured the community of his commitment towards the signing of Forest Management Agreements(FMA) for the respective Participatory Forest Management Plan.

