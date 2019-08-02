Kenya Re appoints Chiboli Shakaba as Board Chairman
SEE ALSO :Acting Kenya Re CEO risks jail over contemptShakaba has also served as an Alternate Director in various State Corporations and is a member of the Institute of Directors of Kenya. He is a recipient of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS). He was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community from April 2012 to June 2013. Shakaba holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Nairobi and a Master's Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.