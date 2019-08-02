Kenya Re appoints Chiboli Shakaba as Board Chairman

Newly appointed Kenya Re Board Chairman Chiboli Shakaba [Photo, Courtesy]

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited has appointed Chiboli Shakaba to lead the firm’s board of directors effective 1st August 2019.Shakaba who joined the Corporation's board on June 13, 2014 takes over from David Kimei. He has served in different capacities in the public service starting in the Provincial Administration as a District Officer between 1980-86 before transitioning into the Central Government. He has served in various ministries of the Central Government including Finance, Health, Home Affairs and Lands and Housing.

Shakaba has also served as an Alternate Director in various State Corporations and is a member of the Institute of Directors of Kenya. He is a recipient of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS). He was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community from April 2012 to June 2013. Shakaba holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Nairobi and a Master's Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University.

