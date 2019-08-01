Accessorising your bathroom

Bright orange and white colorful modern bathroom.

Displaying well-chosen, delicious coloured toiletries such as bath gels and scented toiletries is an easy way to add character and colour to your bathroom.Reinforce the colour scheme using matching shower curtains, shower caps, towels, toilet paper holders and bath mats. Wicker baskets will keep your accessories organised and tidy and selected touches of wood will add warmth to the space. Little add-ons, such as shells or a bouquet of flowers, will bring a touch of flora and fauna.

To add interest to your walls, find a humorous wall art or quote for the wall that can withstand the humid environment in the bathroom. Select appropriate task lighting for shaving, grooming and applying makeup.

