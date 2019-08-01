Working with limited space? Go vertical

Bathroom interior. [Courtesy]

Does your house seem too small for your needs? It might be time to think vertical.Consider using racks, wall shelves or cabinets to hang mugs and glasses or wooden and metallic spoons. Ensure that hooks are well-secured so you do not have items falling off and causing accidents or startling family members. Also remember that items such as cooking sticks are good conductors of heat and should therefore not hang near the stove as they could cause a fire. You should also not have wooden shelves right above the cooking area.

SEE ALSO :Add beauty to your space with curved furniture

Arrange the items in symmetrical or asymmetrical order or place pots in descending order from largest to the smallest. An effective arrangement will prevent them from appearing cluttered and they will instead appear like pieces of art.In the bedroom, a simple double-decker bed can solve your space issues. Rather than placing two beds alongside each other, the bunker bed utilises the vertical space, thus freeing up floor space for other functions such as study, a play area or simply more walking space. A good alternative to a floor-standing bookshelf is wall shelves, which can be used to keep frequently-read books visible at a glance. Consider utilising the storage behind doors, on which you can hang a rack or jewellery holder.

SEE ALSO :Liven up room with orange and blue

Storage is always a necessity to keep accessories out of sight. Use a cabinet with stackable vertical drawers to store linen. Store bathroom accessories such as bottle and soap holders on a wall-corner stand, which will hold the gadgets without needing to stand on the bathroom counter top. Free up the items in the sink area by installing a glass shelf above the sink, which will provide storage for toothbrushes and shavers. Assess your needs and think vertical when looking for storage solutions, they will not only give the illusion of extra height, but will draw the eye upwards hopefully to an object of beauty and functionality.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.