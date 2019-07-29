Keroche Breweries stirs up rivalry with new beer

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja, Chairman Joseph Karanja and distributors during the launch of the boor in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Keroche Breweries has cranked up competition in the alcoholic drinks market with the launch of a new beer.The KB Lager is the third beer brand for the company that also produces Summit Lager and Summit Malt. Chief Executive Tabitha Karanja said during its launch in Naivasha at the weekend that the new beer is sugar-free, and is produced from locally sourced sorghum and barley. “We promised to launch more products and finally we have come up with a unique beet that is using 70 per cent locally grown cereal and 30 per cent malted barley,” she said. The firm also produces an array of spirits. According to the Chief Officer, the move to use the local products would be a big boast to farmers adding that they would support the farmers in their production. “We will support all Kenyans cereal farmers to continue growing cereals that meet international standards and suitable for beer brewing,” she said. Karanja termed KB lager as specially crafted using the State of art technology and traditional process that guarantees customers full satisfaction. She added that the introduction of the beer would see 400 jobs directly created and thousands of others indirectly through distribution network. “Our introductory prices for KB lager is Sh120 per bottle which is pocket friendly and we urge our bar owners to maintain the prices,” she said. During the function, Karanja called on the government to support local farmers to achieve the innovation necessary to the economy through agribusiness. Currently, Keroche Breweries has the capacity to produce 600,000 beer bottles per day.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.