Brand appeal: Why do people buy iPhones?

Iphones

If you trawl around the crooks of the Internet, you will ll likely come across a group of Android fans saying some pretty insulting things about iPhone users, or iPhone fans making unflattering statements about Android users.But petty arguments aside, what are some of the reasons people buy iPhones?Though certain diehard Android fans can’t imagine it, some people prefer Apple’s operating system, iOS. They’ll highlight Apple’s interface and design, which draws them in. Or how straightforward it is to get an iPhone working right out of the box, or that they don’t need to take the time to customise a new phone extensively. They also like features like Siri, or are fans of some of the apps that come pre-installed on a new iPhone, like Books or Health.If you use your phone to access your email or social networks, log on to your bank’s website or mobile app, send texts, store contacts or take selfies, then security should be of concern, as this data could be valuable to cybercrooks and potentially harmful to you or your loved ones. And then the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) showed the world that even with physical possession of someone’s iPhone, it takes the assistance of an exceptionally skilled hacker to break into it and access the data. And that’s on a 32-bit phone. Apple doesn’t even make 32-bit phones anymore.One of the biggest myths about iOS is that the operating system is immune to malware. However, iOS apps can still be infected with malware – there was the XcodeGhost debacle where hundreds of apps were found to include a counterfeit version of Xcode, the platform used by developers to build their apps. And using free wi-fi networks is just as big of a risk on iOS as it is on Android. However, Apple does take security seriously, pushing updates to all iOS devices directly, which helps contain any breaches upon becoming aware of them, and disinfecting everybody’s devices, regardless of who their carriers are. Google can’t do that for Android users, unless they have a Pixel or Nexus.If you’re shopping for a new smartphone and already have Apple products, like a Mac or an iPad, it makes sense to consider buying an iPhone. There are a variety of third-party apps you can use across your devices from different manufacturers. Further, with the Continuity feature in macOS, you can use your MacBook to send and receive text messages, and receive and make calls. All you have to do is keep your iPhone nearby. There’s also AirDrop, which lets you easily transfer photos and videos over wi-fi from your iPhone to a MacBook. And with iCloud keeping everything in sync, you have access on your Mac to the photos on your iPhone, and any notes or documents you create.On most Android phones, the carrier you purchase your phone through can add all kinds of apps and bloatware, and some can’t be uninstalled. This may not be a big problem when you have a brand new phone, but a year or two in when you need more storage space, you won’t be looking at those unwanted apps kindly. An iPhone, however, allows you to delete any unwanted apps when you set up your new phone. And on iOS 12, you can disable built-in apps you don’t need. iPhones seem easier to resell than Android phones iPhones, especially relatively recent releases in good condition, hold their value relatively well. Though some Android flagships also hold their value pretty well.

