Ethanol cooking fuel ATMs finally here

Eng. Joseph Njoroge, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy during Koko fuel launch.

Technology company Koko Networks has unveiled its ethanol cooking fuel solution in the country.The fuel will be dispensed from its smart fuel ATMs located in 700 shops across the city. The company also unveiled its new two-burner Koko cooker. Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge hailed the new development noting that it would support the Government’s policy objective of 100 per cent clean cooking fuel. “I’m very happy to be here today to witness the launch of this very important product – Koko fuel. This is truly an exciting, innovative cooking solution, with no harmful emissions. I will be a proud owner of this Cooker in the next few days,” said the PS. The ATMs are a world’s first, developed through Koko’s unique hardware and software platform that enables the large-scale distribution of ethanol cooking fuel. Koko fuel is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya – the company which owns and operates Shell-branded fuels distribution infrastructure in Kenya. “Koko’s technology now exists for clean heat and modern living, delivered affordably,” said Koko Chief Customer Officer Leila Ibrahim.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman