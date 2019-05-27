Nairobi beautification in top gear as city hosts UN-Habitat Assembly

Governor Mike Sonko during an inspection of the ongoing Uhuru highway beautification exercise.

Beautification of Nairobi city is in top gear even as the capital hosts over 3,000 delegates for the United Nations Assembly at Gigiri.A drive from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) into the central business district via Uhuru Highway is testament to the fact that Nairobi has regained its glory as the green city under the sun, thanks to the flora that has given the East African capital a new lease of life. Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday assured city residents that the beautification exercise would continue and would simultaneously address the issue of unemployment among the youth. “The beautification program has attracted a lot of employment and benefitted especially the youth. They are the ones who plant the trees, flowers and grass and this has led to a tremendous transformation of our city. We will continue addressing the issue of unemployment by undertaking this project of the beautifying Nairobi city,” said Sonko. The city boss who was speaking during an inspection visit of the ongoing beautification exercise along Uhuru highway, also called on corporates and any other organizations that have the interests of Nairobi at heart to partner with city hall to fully transform the capital to match other world cities. “We appreciate the partnership of the UN Habitat program which has enabled us accomplish a lot. We are also appealing to corporates to join us in this journey to transform our capital city,” added Sonko. The Governor who had ditched his bespoke suit and tie for casual labourer’s outfit joined workers in cleaning the highway and was occasionally seen directing traffic. Such a rare site it was that dazed motorists stopped to capture the moment using their mobile phones. “I am appealing to our fellow Nairobians to support our initiative by avoiding littering our streets and also dumping domestic and commercial garbage in designated areas only,” observed Sonko. UN-Habitat assistant secretary and deputy executive Victor Kisob lauded the Governor’s efforts saying that his administration is keen on tackling environmental problems in Nairobi. Speaking ahead of the first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Kisob said Nairobi is emerging as one of the best cities in Africa in terms of environment due to the positive changes achieved by Sonko's administration. The cleanup exercise is ahead of the week-long UN Habitat Assembly at the United Nations Gigiri headquarters in Nairobi. The assembly is being held from May 27 to May 31 May that will see over 3000 delegates converge. The fete will be attended by four heads of state, over 40 ministers and high level representation from 116 countries. They include President of South Sudan Salva Kirr and Prime Ministers Frank Bainimarama of Fiji and Yemen’s Ahmed Obeid. The meeting is expected to end on Friday with a ministerial declaration. UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif said, “The UN-Habitat assembly provides a fantastic opportunity for us all to inspire each other with new ideas and examples of how we have used innovation to maximize the opportunities offered by urbanization and overcome the challenges. The UN-Habitat Assembly was established by the United General Assembly through a resolution endorsed on December 20, last year, to help strengthen UN-Habitat’s mandate. The Assembly will meet every four years.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman