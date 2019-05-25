The colour you should always wear to job interviews

Ever wondered what your outfit really says about you? Well the style of the clothes might make you seem fashionable, but it turns out it's the colour that has the biggest impact.

A nationwide study has revealed that the colours we choose to wear in certain situations can have a big influence over the outcome.

As well as revealing which colour can help you have the most fun on a night out, the research, by vaping brand blu, also suggests which shades to go for at the gym and which can help you feel more successful at work. Of the 1,500 Brits studied, 43 percent said that the colour black was a "winner" when it came to nailing a job interview and it was also seen as the best choice for big presentations and important business meetings.

Black was also the colour that men opted to wear more on a first date, with 27 percent of those surveyed saying it helped them to get "lucky". For women, it was red that really made them feel special when looking for love. As for a night out, 12 percent of people claimed silver was the best colour to wear if you wanted to have the most fun and it was blue workout gear that reportedly made people feel more motivated at the gym. The study also found that as many as 76 percent of us are not really aware of the impression certain colours can give to others. Though as many as 42 percent of people did admit to judging others by the coloured clothes that they wear - with almost a quarter thinking those who wear white are pretentious and the vast majority saying men who wear pink are more confident in themselves. Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman, who was involved in the research, said: "A whole range of psychological, cultural and historical reasons feed into how and why we react to certain colours. "For example, all over the world, the colour red tends to be associated with strong emotions such as anger and passion. This is easy to understand because red is the colour of blood, with obvious associations with anger and violence, and people also tend to become flushed when they are excited or angry. However other colour associations can vary wildly depending on the cultural and the historical context. "An awareness of the cultural and psychological factors at play when it comes to colour helps us get to know ourselves better and also gives us a way to communicate. Through the clothing and accessories we choose, we can use colour to communicate, without words, a range of messages and emotions. For example, if someone dresses themselves in very bright colours, at least on some level they are saying they want to be seen."

