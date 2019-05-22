High Court stops ban on matatu sacco
SEE ALSO :Auditor queries Sh4.3m for wormsIn response, Isiolo county government through lawyer Ken Muriuki argued that Nanyuki Express had sued the wrong party and that it was the county assembly that ordered the sacco locked out of Isiolo town. But Justice Alfred Mabeya, in his ruling on the application for temporary injunction, noted that the letter terminating the sacco's licence was from the county government and not assembly. He also said he was satisfied that the sacco had an arguable case warranting the injunction.
