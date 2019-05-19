KQ taxiing to recovery despite turbulent market conditions
SEE ALSO :Revealed: Secret talks to rescue KQLast year, one of our biggest wins was the growth in our revenue to reach Sh114.45 billion from Sh106 billion in 2017. Passenger revenue, which accounts for the lion’s share of KQ’s income, rose from Sh83 billion to Sh88.7 billion in the year ended December 31, 2018. Passenger movement According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) Global Airlines Report, Africa accounts for 100 million passengers - just 3.1 per cent of all global passenger movements. With 4.84 million ferried by KQ last year, we accounted close to five per cent of the Africa passengers share. As KQ, we are strategically positioning ourselves to take a bigger share of this volume as IATA forecasts that Africa will be the fastest growing market with 200 per cent growth by 2035. Besides passengers, the other income streams for KQ continued to grow with revenue from cargo reaching Sh8.68 billion (18 per cent increase) while the other ancillary services such as ground handling and maintenance brought in Sh17 billion (eight per cent increase). It is worth noting that KQ enjoys no competitive advantage from having JKIA as its hub and we have been losing the cargo market share to other African and Middle East operators. Currently, the national carrier only accounts for just 24 per cent of the cargo in JKIA while competitors have gradually taken up the rest of the market share, 76 per cent, over the years.
SEE ALSO :Government now changes tune on KQ takeover bidWith no integrated airline–airport arrangement in place, I am sad to say KQ might never be as competitive as other airlines and may continue to lose market share. In addition to growing our revenues, I am thrilled that our total direct operating costs, fleet ownership costs and overheads came to Sh115 billion, against the total revenue of Sh114 billion, as this is a strong indication that once again we can sustain our operations from our internally generated revenues. This speaks to the Prudential Financial management that we have put in place. However, to accelerate our turnaround we are not closing the door on additional capital injection from our shareholders. Contrary to different reports, we have managed to gradually reduce our costs in the past years. For instance, KQ’s direct operating costs peaked in 2015 at Sh126.5 billion and declined to Sh120 billion in 2016. In 2017 the costs stood at Sh105.6 billion. Unfortunately, in 2018, we were affected by the high global fuel prices, as mentioned above, as we are not immune to such macro-economic factors. The launch of the New York route last year was also a major investment that we expect, with continuous flying coupled with more market awareness and partnerships, will pay off in the near future.
SEE ALSO :KQ to resume daily direct US flightsIn 2019, we expect a lot of the investments and changes made in 2018 to pay off. We have developed a five-year plan built on realistic assumptions towards revenue increase and costs reduction. We are working towards efficient network planning including closure of unprofitable routes, launch of new prospective connections as well as upgrade or downgrade of equipment used to operate flights. As a result of these actions, we hope to significantly increase KQ’s passenger numbers and consequently revenue levels. - The writer is the Chairman of Kenya Airways
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.