High Court releases 38 KRA officials on cash bail

High Court has released 38 KRA employees held over tax evasion abetting cases on Sh200,000 cash bail each.The suspects were arrested on May 10 at KRA Domestic Taxes and Customs and Border Control departments. Mr. Arthur Onyango an investigator said at the time of their arrest, their laptops, phones, and other electronic gadgets were seized and were yet to be subjected to forensic examination and reports obtained. “DCI opened inquiry Number 102 of 2019 in relation to the commission of criminal offenses being committed by KRA staff and a number of tax payers,” said Onyango in his affidavit.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Edna Mayova, prosecutor Duncan Ondimu said together with other teams of investigators, they had obtained court orders to get the suspects subscriber details, line history, IMEI history, text messages and Call Data Records (CDR) for the period of July 1, 2017, and last May 9. “Among the offenses that DCI is investigating are tax evasion, money laundering, abuse of office and neglect of duty,” he said. Onyango told the court the investigations were complex and required detailed analysis in respect to more than 178 mobile phone numbers and M-Pesa statements. The court was informed that information gathered and credible intelligence so far received showed that the suspects were actively involved and colluded with certain taxpayers in a criminal enterprise to evade payment of taxes or reduce tax liability. He said the suspects' actions posed a great risk to the mainstay of the economy and therefore must be fully investigated.

“...the investigations and the leads being followed make the respondents a flight risk... they should thus remain in custody pending investigations,” he added.

