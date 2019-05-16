18 more KRA tax evasion suspects in court

Eighteen more suspects were yesterday arraigned over tax evasion allegations.State prosecutor Duncan Ondimu asked Magistrate Paul Mayova to detain the suspects for 21 days to give detectives more time to conclude their investigation. The suspects included Lynne Chepkemboi, Nicholas Omondi, James Mathanga, John Okore, Dianah Walegwa and Susan Joan.The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating them as part of a crackdown on tax evasion, money laundering, and abuse of office at the Kenya Revenue Authority.

“There are compelling reasons to warrant detention of the respondents pending detailed investigations on their illegal criminal enterprise,” he said. Through lawyer John Nyachoti, some of the suspects opposed the application. “The application our clients were served with is unsigned and we have a problem in ascertaining whether it is the same application that the magistrate has,” Mr Nyachoti said.

