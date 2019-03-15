Man blocks arrow with his smartphone in unbelievable near-fatal incident

The arrow did pierce through the smartphone, but it only reached far enough through to scrape the man’s chin. [Photo: Courtesy]

Man blocks arrow with his smartphone in unbelievable near-fatal incidentA man in Australia has made a lucky escape after being shot by a man with a bow and arrow. The unnamed man drove into his driveway in Nimbin, New South Wales, yesterday to find a man standing outside his house holding a bow and arrow. Instinctively, the man held up his smartphone to take a photo of the armed man, who then fired a bow at him.

SEE ALSO :Serena Williams beats Halep to reach Australian Open quarter-final

While this could have ended in disaster, thankfully the man’s smartphone saved him. The arrow did pierce through the smartphone, but it only reached far enough through to scrape the man’s chin. This left a small laceration, although it wasn’t serious enough for the man to go to hospital. While the model of the smartphone remains unclear, this could be a great new selling point for its designer! The man who shot the arrow has now been arrested. It's unknown what his reason for shooting the arrow was.

SEE ALSO :Serena Williams inches closer to 24th Grand Slam title