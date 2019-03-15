Man blocks arrow with his smartphone in unbelievable near-fatal incident
While this could have ended in disaster, thankfully the man's smartphone saved him. The arrow did pierce through the smartphone, but it only reached far enough through to scrape the man's chin. This left a small laceration, although it wasn't serious enough for the man to go to hospital. While the model of the smartphone remains unclear, this could be a great new selling point for its designer! The man who shot the arrow has now been arrested. It's unknown what his reason for shooting the arrow was.
SEE ALSO :Serena Williams inches closer to 24th Grand Slam title