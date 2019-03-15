Commercial Bank of Africa shareholders accept NIC Group merger

Commercial Bank of Africa building (PHOTO: Standard)

Kenya’s Commercial Bank of Africa said on Friday its shareholders had accepted a share swap with NIC Group.In January, the two banks announced a planned merger in which current NIC Group shareholders would own 47 percent of the merged entity and CBA shareholders 53 percent. “As a result of the share exchange transaction, it is proposed that NIC Group will acquire sole control of CBA and its subsidiaries,” CBA said in a statement published in Kenyan newspapers. In January, the two banks announced a planned merger in which current NIC Group shareholders would own 47 percent of the merged entity and CBA shareholders 53 percent.

SEE ALSO :KCB looks to merger and acquisition deals for growth

“As a result of the share exchange transaction, it is proposed that NIC Group will acquire sole control of CBA and its subsidiaries,” CBA said in a statement published in Kenyan newspapers. The NIC deal is the first major one in the industry since the government imposed a cap on commercial interest rates in 2016. A court ruled on Thursday that the cap was unconstitutional, but suspended the ruling for 12 months to allow parliament to re-examine the law. There has been pressure on Kenyan banks to consolidate in response to the cap. The cap has hit second-tier lenders’ ability to price risk, affecting the quality of loans and forcing lenders such as NIC to consider suitors, analysts have said. NIC is a leading bank in asset financing and has a strong base of mid-sized corporate clients. CBA has a strong retail client base, including digital-only customers on its M-Shwari mobile platform. The banks said in January that once merged, the group will have more than 100 branches, spanning Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Ivory Coast.

SEE ALSO :KCB aims for partnerships to bolster growth

It will also have a presence on mobile platforms in Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda and Ivory Coast, in collaboration with telecoms firms in the four countries.