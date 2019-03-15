Kebs boss to oversee retesting of contested fertiliser

Kebs acting MD Bernard Nguyo. [Photo, Standard]

Kenya Bureau of Standards boss Bernard Nguyo will supervise the retesting of fertiliser said to have traces of mercury.Mr Nguyo was cornered and grilled for over two hours by lawyers representing seven accused persons facing charges of attempted murder before the magistrate ordered that he takes charge of overseeing the fresh sampling and retesting of the contested fertiliser consignment. The Kebs MD was summoned to court to explain why he should not be cited for contempt for disobeying a previous court order to retest the 3,500 tonnes of fertiliser to ascertain the consignment's composition. Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot spared the MD sanctions after he presented himself to court but warned him that it was not for the authority to decide the condition of the fertiliser but just do as directed by the court.“The MD has stated that he is willing to comply with the court order. I therefore direct that he supervises the exercise,” said Mr Cheruiyot. The case involves former Kebs MD Charles Ongwae, who is facing charges alongside Eric Kiptoo, Peter Kinyanjui, Martin Nyakiamo, Pole Mwangeni, Erick Kirimi and Benson Oduor. They are charged with attempted murder on claims that they released fertilisers laced with mercury to farmers.