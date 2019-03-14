French firms sign deals in Kenya worth over Sh200 billion
"In Kenya there is an economic opportunity and it's within the president's strategy in France to look at not just Francophone Africa, but Anglophone Africa too," said a French presidential source. During a four-day trip to East Africa, Macron has vaunted France's soft power in culture and education and its military know-how to woo deeper partnerships. Kenya is East Africa's most advanced economy with a liberal business environment and entrepreneurial culture. French businesses, however, account for just a 1.4 per cent market share. French exports to Kenya in 2017 amounted to between USD170 million and USD225.80 million, while China, Kenya's number one trading partner, exported goods worth USD3.8 billion. "France has supported Kenya for several years in development projects ... but we are not sufficiently economically and industrially," Macron said on Wednesday night in a news conference with Kenyatta.
France also faces competition from other European allies, including Britain which is seeking to revive its trade relationship with its former colony as it prepares to leave the European Union. Uhuru, who took Macron for a drive around the grounds of State House in a Kenyan-assembled Peugeot car, said he hoped France would become a more important trading partner.