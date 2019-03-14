Governor Kimemia links milk price crisis to cheap imports

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has blamed national agencies concerned with imports control for the influx of powder milk, which has contributed to falling milk prices in the country.The Governor blamed unregulated importation of powder milk, which has caused a glut resulting in reduced returns for farmers during this dry season. Speaking in Ol Kalou town, the county head called on the national government to re-look into policies which have the effect of stifling realization of the Big Four agenda initiative. “It is unacceptable that when the cost of producing a litre of milk is at its highest, we find the purchase price being reduced due to a glut caused by persons who are not milk producers,” Governor Kimemia said.

He regretted that the county was hardest hit by the move leading to farmers incurring heavy losses as a result. A liter of raw milk is being sold at Sh 23 to milk processors down from Sh 35 last month. "This is totally unacceptable. We cannot have our farmers incurring such losses yet the prices of food to the cows keep on going up. The national government must intervene and solve this problem," he said. Last week, farmers from the region vowed to boycott selling their milk to the milk processors at such a price. Through their representative Jane Muthoni, they regretted that they have now been forced to incur heavy losses as a result.

“There was no explanation given by the management of the dairy processing plants where we deliver the milk. It took effect simultaneously in all dairy plants,” she said. She noted that the farmers are incurring losses totaling to millions of shillings, as food prices for the livestock have not reduced. “We need help from the government as hay prices and other food for our animals keep on increasing due to the current drought. We do not understand why they dropped the milk prices,” she said. Mr. John Njenga, a dairy farmer in Pondo village wondered why the milk prices reduced and yet the commodity was in high demand. “It is common sense that when the commodity is in high demand, the price goes up. We are experiencing the opposite in Nyandarua,” he said.

