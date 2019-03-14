Governor plans to trim jobs to cut Sh2.7 billion wage bill
However, Mr Murithi did not reveal how many employees would be affected adding that he would be communicating on how they intend to scale down the jobs soon. In his plan to streamline the public service, Muriithi said he intends to have fewer employees tasked with more duties. "Why should we have street cleaners, parking attendants and revenue collectors at the same location? We should be able to live within our means and do more with less people," Muriithi said. Paying personnel on study leave, he said, has also contributed to the ever rising wage bill. "There are certain luxuries that we have enjoyed in the past that we may not enjoy in the future," Murithi said. Murithi also said employees retiring in a few months can be allowed to go much earlier. "We will consider our human resource management to see how we can have an austere budget," said the governor adding that the county will have nearly 489 employees retiring in the next three years.