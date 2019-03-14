Governor plans to trim jobs to cut Sh2.7 billion wage bill

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi when he appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee at Parliament. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has hinted at reducing the county workforce to cut the high wage bill that currently stands at Sh2.7 billion.Mr Muriithi said salaries represent more than 55 per cent of the budget. Which is higher than the development allocation which stands at Sh1.2 billion in this financial year’s budget. “The issue of wage bill is critical and it’s of national concern. We are looking at a situation where belt-tightening measures will be needed so as to put the wage bill under control,” said Muriithi. The Public Finance Management Act requires that personal emoluments should not be more than 35 per cent of the total budget.

However, Mr Murithi did not reveal how many employees would be affected adding that he would be communicating on how they intend to scale down the jobs soon. In his plan to streamline the public service, Muriithi said he intends to have fewer employees tasked with more duties. “Why should we have street cleaners, parking attendants and revenue collectors at the same location? We should be able to live within our means and do more with less people,” Murithi said. Paying personnel on study leave, he said, has also contributed to the ever rising wage bill. “There are certain luxuries that we have enjoyed in the past that we may not enjoy in the future," Murithi said. Murithi also said employees retiring in a few months can be allowed to go much earlier. “We will consider our human resource management to see how we can have an austere budget,” said the governor adding that the county will have nearly 489 employees retiring in the next three years.