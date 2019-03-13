Tech firm rolls out cooking fuel ATMs

An engineer at KOKO Networks production facility services a KOKOpoint ATM at the new production facility in Ruaraka. KOKO is mainstreaming bioethanol cooking fuel in Kenya and has created the world’s first smart fuel ATM network in Nairobi. [Photo: Courtesy]

KOKO Networks (“KOKO”) on Wednesday launched its state-of-the-art technology production facility in Ruaraka, Nairobi. KOKO in partnership with Vivo Energy is mainstreaming bioethanol cooking fuel in Kenya, starting in Nairobi, through its network of KOKO Agent shopkeepers. Through a unique hardware and software platform, KOKO has created the world’s first Smart Fuel ATM network in Nairobi. KOKO is building its first fuel distribution network by deploying hundreds of “KOKOpoint” fuel ATMs across Nairobi and its environs, from Thika to Athi River, and from Kiserian to Limuru. The Network will be operational in the coming months, giving customers access to safe and affordable cooking fuel within a short distance of their home.

Speaking at the launch, Betty Maina, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Industrialization, said, “The technology we are inaugurating today is exciting and a show of what we can do together. The future is bright for affordable energy in Kenya. We have been seeking to answer the question of affordable energy and looking to find a working solution, and I believe KOKO provides this opportunity.’’ KOKO’s Kenya Facility produces three core fuel distribution technologies. KOKOpoint Fuel ATMs are built from hundreds of parts, all of which are expertly assembled and tested by a skilled team of engineers and technicians at the technology production facility, before being deployed to KOKO Agent stores. Customers can purchase next-generation KOKO Cooker at their local KOKO Agent or via the myKOKO smartphone app, top up their KOKO Fuel account via M-Pesa, and then access bioethanol cooking fuel at any ‘KOKOpoint’ Fuel ATM. The Facility also contains an international-standard fully-equipped laboratory for testing fuel samples and emissions of both KOKO Fuel and other fuels in the market. KOKO’s technology platform and bioethanol solution can deliver significant cost savings to Kenyan households, providing a clean, safe and affordable alternative to kerosene and charcoal, which have been prone to price increases.

