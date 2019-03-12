KRA to crash uncollected sex toys, vibrators, Viagra in Eldoret, Nakuru

KRA head office in Nairobi

The owners of unclaimed goods including sex toys, pornographic materials risk losing them mid next month following a notice by Kenya Revenue Authority seeking to crush the items.Also falling in the KRA list include Viagra, electric shisha, sound gun plastic toy, assorted male enhancing medicine, tobacco, bleaching soap, cars, artificial male organs, vibrators with battery, male organ and lubrication oil among others. At the Eldoret International Airport, KRA will destroy 40 pieces of unlabeled brown powder, and 20 bottles of unlabeled liquid alongside magic chocolate Vimax, sound gun plastic toy, mirage tobacco, gun looking shisha and 35 pieces of Viagra. Uncollected goods at the customs post office in Nakuru include male organ and lubrication, oil vegetable seeds, Denver toy pistol, and vibrator and arousal cream.

SEE ALSO :Arsenal provide update on Koscielny and Sokratis

“Pursuant to the provisions of sections 42 and 248 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, Eldoret and Nakuru within 30 days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and will be disposed of by crushing on April 17,” reads the notice posted on March 8 this year. Under the same notice, the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority said it has received a number of claims for assets from administrators of deceased persons and agents of the original owners. It has offered a one month window for objection to the claims failure payment will be made to the persons.