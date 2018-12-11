Siaya County finance executive out, cites frustration

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga at a past event. He confirmed receipt of the resignation. [File, Standard]

Siaya County Executive Member for Finance and Planning Joseph Warega has resigned.Mr Warega reportedly wrote a resignation letter and sent it to Governor Cornel Rasanga's office on Wednesday last week. He cited frustration from the county establishment. Yesterday, Mr Rasanga told The Standard he had received the resignation letter from Warega. Rasanga, however, denied frustrating Warega."I have received the letter from the finance head. He opted to resign rather than confront accountability issues we had raised with his office," said Rasanga in a text message sent to The Standard. At the same time, County Chief of Staff Walter Okello said the governor had already appointed Adrian Ouma, the executive in charge of Water, to head the Finance docket in acting capacity. "This reorganization is aimed at consolidating and fast tracking the county government's development agenda and service delivery," said Mr Okello. Warega worked at the county as the Director of Finance since 2014 during Rasanga's first term before he was appointed CEC in the governor's second term. Impeachment threats He has been facing a myriad challenges with top county government officials and MCAs raising issues of financial mismanagement in his office. The MCAs have several times threatened to impeach Warega over claims that he has been ignoring summonses by assembly committees.