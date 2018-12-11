Report: Kenya’s super-rich buy new homes as market softens
SEE ALSO :New billionaires: Kenya leads in Africa listFirst and second homes make up 45 per cent of total wealth for Kenya’s super-rich, with the high-net-worth individuals’ (HNWIs) owning an average of 2.7 homes, according to The Wealth Report. Their South African counterparts own an average of four homes each. Ben Woodhams, Knight Frank Kenya Managing Director, said: “As a result of the oversupply, developers have had to deliver higher specification property at lower prices. A relatively unfavorable economic environment has also affected demand.” He added: “The price correction, however, presents a good opportunity for high-net-worth individuals to buy high-end properties at discounted prices.”