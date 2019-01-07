Hotel on Lake Naivasha faces demolition
SEE ALSO :More illegal buildings to fall this weekAccording to Nakuru County Nema Director Antony Saisi, the hotel was being illegally constructed on the land. Mr Saisi said Nema officials had visited the hotel under construction and ordered that it be brought down with immediate effect. “We have issued the management of the hotel with a 14-day notice to demolish the structure failure to which we shall start legal action,” he said. He noted that the owners of the hotel had done an environmental impact assessment, but Nema was not involved. The official, at the same time, issued a warning to hoteliers, flower farmers and individuals who had put up any structures around the lake that their days were numbered.
SEE ALSO :Unease over looming demolition of structuresThe CEO Lake Naivasha Water Resources User Association Enock Kiminta, who was the first to raise the issue, expressed his concern over the mushrooming structures. The land commission, through its chairman Muhammad Swazuri, has said that it will in two weeks publish the official map showing the boundaries of the riparian land. According to Swazuri, initial investigations had shown that some flower farmers, hoteliers and individuals had encroached on the riparian land.