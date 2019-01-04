President Uhuru makes surprise visit at Sh3b State sponsored project

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past function (PHOTO: FILE)

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday made an impromptu visit to a livestock multiplication centre in Taita-Taveta.The President visited Bachuma Livestock Multiplication Centre, which is undergoing expansion. The facility, situated along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway near Maungu Township, is expected to cost the Government Sh3 billion. The visit caught residents unawares. However, Governor Granton Samboja, who did not accompany the President in the visit, said he was aware of it. “The President's visit was private. He visited the county to inspect the facility that is funded by the national government. He wanted to see its progress,” the Governor told The Standard on the phone yesterday.

Residents said the helicopter carrying the President landed at Miasenyi Primary School in Voi sub- county at around 2pm. The presidential motorcade then drove through Miasenyi village to the centre where he inspected the facility for an hour. County Executive Committee (CEC) member for agriculture, livestock and fisheries, Davis Mwangoma, said the President was alone during the visit and was welcomed by a senior county official and Maerungu Ward Rep Paul Waweru Kang’ethe.