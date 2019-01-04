Tullow on the spot over social corporate responsibility

Tullow oil company has ststed that they are ready to commence the Early Oil pilot Scheme EOPS in the first quarter of 2018. [Joan Letting, Standard]

Residents along the Turkwel belt have appealed to Tullow Oil Company to consider them in its corporate social responsibility programme.Kiwawa MCA Josiah Lopetakwang said the power being utilised by Tullow was from Turkwel company, which is located in West Pokot County. He said residents of West Pokot faced similar problems with their Turkana neighbours and appealed to the company to also drill for them boreholes and open up access roads. Mr Lopetakwang said an improved road network would enhance trade between the two counties.

"Communities in the region the company is drilling oil have decided to stay in peace, and we need to engage the youths who have decided to abandon outdated cultural practices," he said, adding that local youths should be engaged in income-generating projects. "Many youths want to engage in livestock trade but poor road network has been a hindrance," he said. He suggested that priority be given to Ombolion-Apuke and Narimwon-Kasei roads, which he said needed urgent upgrading. Lopetakwang said many women in the region had had miscarriages because they had to walk long distances in search of water. He said residents of Kongai, Ombolion, Kamnono and Apuke were in dire need of water.

