Be ready to use a digital Occurrence Book, police told

Inspector General of Police Boinnet

Police should be ready to use a digital Occurrence Book in managing crime incidents in their areas of jurisdiction.The National Police Service is launching the digitization process of its systems and procedures on Monday at an event to be presided over by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet said they will first migrate all their personnel records to a digital platform then digitize the Occurance Book as well as all the accompanying crime management systems. “We shall also digitize all our administrative procedures and systems,” he said on Wednesday.

He added this will enhance real-time reporting of crimes hence proper management to make the service a world class outfit. Matiang’i said digitisation is the best way to address many issues affecting policing. “This will help officers to manage and address some of the reported issues in real time. Embrace digital OB which is on the way,” he said. The CS said the use of manual Occurrence Book across the country by NPS continued which he noted was cumbersome and difficult to obtain instant information on nature of prevailing crimes in different locations in the country. Matiangi said most of the government services had been moved to digital platform and that if the police adopted the digital format in recording incidents at their various stations, it would ease efficient collection of data that could be accessed instantly for the formulation of effective strategies to rapidly respond to incidents and crime.

