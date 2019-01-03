Applicants for Sh10b plan sought
"We call on all stakeholders – policymakers, business leaders and development agencies – to actively commit to creating a better future for our young Africans who have demonstrated intellect, skill, and passion, to empower them to succeed because their success is Africa's success." He said the TEF programme represented his commitment to transform Africa through entrepreneurship. Now in its fifth year, the programme has empowered 4,470 entrepreneurs through training and implementation processes to create sustainable impact in 54 African countries. TEF Chief Executive Parminder Vir said the foundation was looking to grow representation from French, Arabic and Portuguese speakers, as well as female entrepreneurs. "Our entrepreneurs illustrate the Foundation's commitment to transform the African economy by building on the intelligence, skills, and resourcefulness of Africans. I encourage all ambitious young Africans to take advantage of this unique opportunity," said Vir. In Kenya, over 350 entrepreneurs have benefited from the initiative, having received Sh500,000 each as seed capital. Last year, 74 Kenyans were picked.