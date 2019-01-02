December inflation high at 5.71pc

A dispay of food items at Carrefour Supermarkets. Current inflation has been related to the increase in price of food items in the country during Christmas festivities. [Photo: Courtesy]

Report by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that inflation hit a 12 month-high of 5.71 percent in December 2018 as a result of the rise of food stuffs well as other products in the country.KNBS director general, Zachary Mwangi said, “The upsurge in the transport, food, clothing, and foot ware prices was attributed to increased demand that was associated to Christmas festivities.” The monthly survey indicated that food, non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.05 percent due to a rise in cost of food products with that of sifted maize flour increasing by 2.64 percent from Sh84.32 to Sh86.55 as at December 2018. In September, inflation was reported at 11 month-high of 5.70 percent with inflation rates in April and May marking the lowest at 3.73 percent and 3.95 percent respectively.

SEE ALSO :SA: Inflation high despite growth forecast

Prices of food items such as wheat flour is now priced at Sh123.86 per kilogram, a 8.47 percent drop. Tomatoes retailed at Sh75.74 per kilogram, a 19.87 percent decline while a kilogram of cabbages reduced by 9.50 percent to Sh38.02 per kilogram over the year. The monthly Consumer Price Indices (CPI) indicates that Matatu fares, local and international flights increased forcing a rise in transport at 1.34 percent. Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ Index, increased by 0.07 percent in December 2018 likened to November 2018 figures. The cost of household electricity consumption for 50 KWh as well as for 200 KWh remained the same level as in November 2017 at 16.62 percent and 12.63 percent respectively.

SEE ALSO :Tunisians hold biggest strike over low wages

The trend has been related to the increase in price of food items in the country during Christmas festivities.