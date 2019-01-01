How to get your top nine Instagram posts 2018

Silhouettes of mobile users seen to a screen projection of the Instagram logo. [Photo: Reuters]

2019 is about to arrive and it's a great time to take a look back over 2018 and everything that you enjoyed this year.There's no better way to remember your highlights than by seeing your top posts on Instagram. An app called Top Nine can help you to easily see which of your photos and videos garnered the most attention this year. Simply enter your Instagram handle, and the app will show you your top nine Instagram posts, based on the number of likes they got. While the app isn't made by Instagram it only needs your username to generate the list - never give apps your password for social media sites.

So far over 4 million people have used the app to discover their Top 9 posts of 2018. It also shows you the total number of likes you got in 2018.