ERC releases findings of assessed petroleum sites

ERC logo. [Photo: Courtesy]

[Photo: ERC]

Energy Regulatory Commission has announced the number of monitored petroleum sites in the country from the period between October 2018 to December 2018.According to the notice, a total of 4,183 tests were carried out in 630 petroleum sites (inclusive of illegal petroleum sites) in which 99.7 percent were found to be compliant while tests from two sites turned to be non-compliant. The Commission is responsible for continuous monitoring of the quality of petroleum motor fuels on sale, transport and storage throughout the country as indicated under section 95 of Energy Act 2006. Below are the non-compliant stations.

